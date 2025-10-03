HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SiBone $SIBN

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SiBone worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiBone by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SiBone during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SiBone during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SiBone during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $53,887.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,908.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $193,990.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,354.33. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,148 shares of company stock valued at $555,679. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $14.31 on Friday. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $617.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

