Gray Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

