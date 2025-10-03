Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $78.14 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,824,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $78,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 187.9% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 194,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 126,864 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 122,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.21 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

