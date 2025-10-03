Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 4,144 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.94% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 167,498 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000.

BATS NULV opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $43.39.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

