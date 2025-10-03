Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

