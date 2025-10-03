Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

