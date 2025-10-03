VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ Position Cut by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vanderbilt University owned about 0.20% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 116,566.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $99.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

