Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 503,223 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,223 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

