iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3104 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

