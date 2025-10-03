Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $100,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 0.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $168.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.