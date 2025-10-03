Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $126,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after buying an additional 1,212,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,991,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.20 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

