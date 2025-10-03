VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

