ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.256 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 122.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

ANZ Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

