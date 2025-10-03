Barratt Redrow plc. (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 1st

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 357.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.

Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.