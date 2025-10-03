Barratt Redrow plc. (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 1st

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2636 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 357.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th.
Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $13.18.
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
