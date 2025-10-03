Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.
Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of -140.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.
Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
