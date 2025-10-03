Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4097 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 578.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $12.50 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
