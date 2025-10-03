Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4097 per share on Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 578.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $12.50 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

