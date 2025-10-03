Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $19.35 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.