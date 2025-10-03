Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 15th

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.
Oregon Bancorp Trading Down 0.8%
OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $19.35 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile
