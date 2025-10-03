F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after purchasing an additional 698,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 315.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,120,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,203 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.