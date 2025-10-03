Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Stock Position Lowered by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,160,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,224,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 957,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,072,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 597,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 412,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $102.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.