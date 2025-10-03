Tower View Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $296.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $296.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

