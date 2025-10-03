83,835 Shares in Lear Corporation $LEA Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000. Lear accounts for approximately 2.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 955.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Lear in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,426.68. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

