Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Holdings Increased by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,534 shares during the quarter. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. owned 1.41% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 192,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.38.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

