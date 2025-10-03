Baker Hughes Company $BKR Holdings Reduced by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,555 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $70,685,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $60,490,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,068 shares of company stock worth $24,712,651. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

