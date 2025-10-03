Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

