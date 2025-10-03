USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BDX opened at $191.43 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

