B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,278,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after buying an additional 545,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

