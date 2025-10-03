Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 847 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $76.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

