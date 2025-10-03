Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $186.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

