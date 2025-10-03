Paul Woolway Sells 3,205 Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.