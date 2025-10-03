USA Financial Formulas Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $243.47 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.