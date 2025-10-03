PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Strategy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $352.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.72.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.54.

Strategy Company Profile



Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

