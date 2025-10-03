Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 2,092 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

