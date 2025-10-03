DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Critical Survey

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -5.63% -30.06% -6.80% Century Casinos -18.43% -72.39% -5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

DraftKings has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DraftKings and Century Casinos”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $4.77 billion 3.63 -$507.29 million ($0.65) -53.68 Century Casinos $575.92 million 0.14 -$128.17 million ($3.44) -0.77

Century Casinos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DraftKings and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 2 1 26 0 2.83 Century Casinos 0 0 5 0 3.00

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $53.89, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than DraftKings.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

