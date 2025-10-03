Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

