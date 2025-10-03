Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $475.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.