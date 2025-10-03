Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6,393.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 150,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 617,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

