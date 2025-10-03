PFG Investments LLC Acquires 101 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,019,000 after purchasing an additional 637,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,221,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.66. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

