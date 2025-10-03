774 Shares in Ecolab Inc. $ECL Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 159,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 27.4% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.59 and a 200-day moving average of $261.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

