Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

