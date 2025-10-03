Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 23,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $111.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $475.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

