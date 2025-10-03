Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Cut by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 4.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.