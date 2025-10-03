Matauro LLC Buys Shares of 736 Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 776.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,289 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,361 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,116,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.39 and its 200 day moving average is $274.32. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $304.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

