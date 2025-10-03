8,176 Shares in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $71.25 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

