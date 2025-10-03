Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Increases By 219.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,237,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the August 31st total of 5,717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Read More

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

