Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Increases By 219.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,237,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the August 31st total of 5,717,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
