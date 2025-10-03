Matauro LLC Acquires 9,550 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Matauro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 2,069.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NU by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in shares of NU by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 824,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

