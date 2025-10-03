VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VERSES AI Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of VRSSF stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. VERSES AI has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $43.20.
About VERSES AI
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VERSES AI
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VERSES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERSES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.