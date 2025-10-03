VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VERSES AI Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of VRSSF stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. VERSES AI has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

