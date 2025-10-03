Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Westhaven Gold
