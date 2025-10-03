VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 268.0% in September

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on VACNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

VACNY opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

