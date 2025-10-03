VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 268.0% in September

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, an increase of 268.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on VACNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of VAT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.
