Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $25.33.
Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile
