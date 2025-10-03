Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,200 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Towa Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

Get Towa Pharmaceutical alerts:

Towa Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.