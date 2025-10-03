Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF Shares Acquired by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF comprises about 2.2% of Seros Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seros Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $47.78.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

